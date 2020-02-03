A shop located at 33115 Pony Road 5 miles northeast of Underwood was destroyed by fire Sunday evening according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. 

The fire was first reported at 5:04 p.m. Jason Severson, the 49-year-old owner of the shop, was siphoning fuel from a snowmobile into a gas tank when a small propane heater nearby ignited the gas into flames.

The fire was confined to the interior of the shop but the building was a total loss.

The Underwood and Battle Lake fire departments responded to the call.

Approximately $5,000 worth of property was destroyed.

