A complainant notified the police department after a nurse entered an apartment on the 200 block of North Sheridan without permission of the resident.
The resident said she believed the intrusion to be an accident but still wanted to speak with an officer.
In speaking with staff an officer found that a typo on a client sheet was responsible for the error.
