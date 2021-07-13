The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on North Wall Lake Drive Saturday after a neighbor pulled a gun on the complainant.

After arriving, law enforcement spoke with the caller and they stated that they were on their neighbor’s property trying to get their pontoon. The neighbor told the caller to get off their property and went into their home and grabbed an airsoft gun, pointing it at the complainant.

The complainant was not afraid and did not want anything done. Deputies gave the caller options on restraining orders.

