The owner of a farm site on County Highway 30, south of Lake Olaf in rural Pelican Rapids, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, May 26 about six Black Angus cows that didn’t belong to them and showed up on their property. 

The farm owner said that they had called everyone in the area that they knew of that had cattle, but could not locate the owners. The farmer called the sheriff’s office in case someone should contact them looking for their cows.

