A resident east of Erhard on County Highway 24 on Tuesday reported that someone had struck their mailbox and drove away some time Monday between 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The unknown vehicle apparently lost control, and struck the mailbox with the mirror of the vehicle. The mailbox sustained minor damage.
