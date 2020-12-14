The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from a person in the Otter Tail County Jail’s lobby Thursday asking to be checked into the facility.
The caller stated they had not registered where he was staying and wished to be placed under arrest.
A police officer learned the caller was having trouble with getting in touch with their roommate to get into their apartment. The individual was concerned about failing to register. The caller was advised to update law enforcement when they found living arrangements.
