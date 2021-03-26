A 2-year-old child was found Monday on West Cavour Avenue.
The child was found by the complainant and returned safely.
A Fergus Falls police officer found the child had sneaked out of the house during a guest visit. Extra precautions were promised by the parents to law enforcement.
