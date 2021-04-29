A person who was asked to leave a construction site located a couple miles from Perham — where a new development is currently being built — became irate prompting the owners to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. The person, who is a nearby neighbor, had allegedly been on the property for a while talking to the construction crew. The owner of the property asked them to leave, and when they did, the person became upset and allegedly swore at the complainant, telling them they were just trying to be neighborly. 

The sheriff’s office advised the complainant that if there were further issues, to contact law enforcement to get the person trespassed, and also advised the owner about getting a harassment restraining order.

