On Sunday, a Melody Lane woman contacted Fergus Falls Police Department twice when a man pounded on her door and refused to leave.
Officers initially detained the uncooperative man and issued a trespass notice when the man refused to leave. Upon being notified of the second occurrence, officers were unable to locate the man, though he was stated to be staying across the hall from the complainant.
