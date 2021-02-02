Staff at the Fergus Falls office of UPS called the Fergus Falls Police Thursday requesting assistance for an elderly woman they believed was being scammed.
Workers said the woman was acting suspiciously when she dropped off a package. After she left, they opened the package and found it contained cash.
A Fergus Falls police officer spoke with the woman who said she knew what she was doing and that she was not being scammed.
UPS was contacted and they stated their policy was not to send cash in the mail. They also said the package was wrapped in a manner they have encountered with different money scams.
The woman’s husband was contacted about the situation but he knew nothing about it. He told the police he would speak to his wife about the package.
