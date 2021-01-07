The United Parcel Service (UPS) asked for assistance from the Fergus Falls Police Department late Wednesday after an elderly woman tried to send $5,000 in $100 bills to someone UPS suspected was a scammer.
The woman had been led to believe the ransom would guarantee the safety of her grandson.
The officer answering the call found that UPS had not sent the woman’s package and did not want to disclose any information relating to it. The officer reaffirmed to the woman the ransom demand sounded like a scam.
