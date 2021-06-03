The Otter Tail County Dispatch Department received a call about a grass fire on 405th Avenue on Friday, May 28.
The complainant was riding a UTV in a grassy area, when the hub started getting hot and started the tall grass on fire. The Ashby Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The UTV sustained minimal damage.
