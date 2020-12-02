A Dalton area business reported the theft of a 2017 Cub Cadet Challenger UTV Tuesday that was in for repairs.
An Otter Tail County deputy was told the $12,000 side-by-side had been stolen from a secured area sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
A lack of tracks indicated the theft had taken place when the ground was frozen. There was no damage to the secured gate.
The keys were left in the UTV and the business owner said it was in driving condition.
