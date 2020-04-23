A Clitherall Lake resident returned to his residence on Alberg Road for the first time since October on Wednesday and reported a burglary to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Among the missing items was a Lund 1600 fishing boat with a 25-horsepower Mercury outboard on a new Shorelander trailer. The combined value of the three items was more than $15,000.
The resident was also missing a 25 horsepower Husqvarna mower, a Lowrance depth finder, a new gas grill, fishing poles and tackle, an air compressor and lifejackets.
The deputy assigned to the call found that a neighbor had seen an unfamiliar SUV parked at the residence two weeks before.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.