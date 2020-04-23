A Clitherall Lake resident returned to his residence on Alberg Road for the first time since October on Wednesday and reported a burglary to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Among the missing items was a Lund 1600 fishing boat with a 25-horsepower Mercury outboard on a new Shorelander trailer. The combined value of the three items was more than $15,000.

The resident was also missing a 25 horsepower Husqvarna mower, a Lowrance depth finder, a new gas grill, fishing poles and tackle, an air compressor and lifejackets. 

The deputy assigned to the call found that a neighbor had seen an unfamiliar SUV parked at the residence two weeks before.

