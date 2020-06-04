A white van with a logo pulled into someone’s driveway Wednesday and the owner contacted law enforcement. The daughter of the owner’s driveway said a man came to the door. Concerned the man might represent a fake business she refused to answer the door.
An Otter Tail County Sheriff deputy checked the area but did not locate the van.
