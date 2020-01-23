A resident of the 1200 block of East Fir Avenue took action Wednesday by reporting that a van had been sitting on the street in front of his home for more than 10 days. The identity of the owner was a mystery.

A policeman issued a citation and placed a tow tag on the vehicle for removal on Jan. 23. He also spoke with the registered owner of the van who said the van would be moved by the end of the day.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments