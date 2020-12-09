A welfare check was requested Monday on a light-blue van parked in a church driveway.
The responding Otter Tail County deputy found the van’s owner had just finished repacking it. He said he had pulled over to change a tire and was in the process of moving.
After the van left it was discovered the owner had a warrant. A follow-up was planned.
