A vandalism incident on the southeast shore of Little Pine Lake was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 29.
The sheriff’s office says a decayed and rotting carp was put in a portable toilet at a public landing. The sheriff’s office passed the information on to the Minnesota State Patrol and a conservation officer with MN DNR.
