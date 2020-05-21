A flat tire on an irrigation unit located 3 ½ miles west of Battle Lake was reported as an act of vandalism Wednesday by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was stopped down by the irrigation unit’s owner who said the tire had been shot out by a .22 caliber round. The complainant believed it to be a random issue and had no suspects The estimated replacement cost of the tire is $70.

