A caller reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday that their car’s windshield had been damaged while in the Walmart parking lot.

According to the report, the complainant stated that their vehicle had sustained a crack to the top middle of the front windshield while parked in the employee section of the Walmart parking lot. An officer watched the footage from the security camera and did not see anyone disturbing the car. The owner was informed that the officer only saw cars and semis drive by the vehicle and suggested that a rock may have caused the damage.

Photos of the damage were taken and logged.

