Fergus Falls police are investigating vandalism at Adams Elementary School located at 301 Bancroft Avenue.
An officer observed damage to glass on the southwest door of the school. Police said it happened some time after school on Tuesday to Wednesday morning. Police say more follow-up will be done with the surveillance video footage, but the school does not have an estimate of the replacement cost at this time.
