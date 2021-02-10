Staff at Vector Windows in Fergus Falls reported a case of vandalism Monday to the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The front glass doors of the manufacturing business had been shot out. BB pellets had been found nearby.
A Fergus Falls police officer logged that sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday an individual, or individuals, had shot several BB pellets through the front door.
