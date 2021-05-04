The staff at a gas station in Rothsay contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about a person who had been in and out of the store several times over a several hour period. They also stated that the person had been in and out of the bathroom frequently.
Staff reported that when the person was purchasing items at the counter, they had been trying to use several different debit cards at the ATM machine, as well as holding up the line when purchasing items. Staff also stated that their vehicle had been at the gas pump for several hours and did not leave when they were asked. When a deputy approached the vehicle the two occupants were uncooperative and refused to answer questions. They also refused to roll down their window fully.
The sheriff’s office said both occupants eventually gave the deputy their IDs. The pair stated that they had been waiting for money to be put on a reloadable card. Staff did not report any fraudulent activity, and the pair eventually left when they were told by gas station staff to leave.
