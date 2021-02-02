A one-vehicle crash that resulted in heavy front-end damage was reported Wednesday, Jan. 27 4 ½ miles west of Urbank near Harvest Avenue and Summit Drive.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Biederman, the driver of the vehicle, was northbound on Harvest Avenue when he lost control on an icy road. Airbags were deployed after Biederman’s vehicle entered the west ditch and struck a tree.
Biederman hit his head on the steering wheel but refused medical attention.
