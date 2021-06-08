Fergus Falls police responded to a two-vehicle crash in a strip mall parking lot in the city on Thursday.
Police say when a person was backing out of a parking space, their vehicle struck the passenger side front door/quarter panel area of another vehicle that was traveling north in the parking lot. Police learned that moderate damage was sustained to that vehicle, while the person backing out had no damage to their trailer hitch/receiver that had struck the other vehicle.
