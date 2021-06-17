A customer at a large discount store on the 3000 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday after their windshield was damaged while parked at the store.
The customer also reported missing cigarettes and $50 in cash from their unlocked vehicle. Police say there was no surveillance video because the vehicle was parked out of camera view.
