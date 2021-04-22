Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Monday that involved one of the vehicles traveling the wrong way. The crash was reported near the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and Field Street. The vehicle in the wrong lane was headed
eastbound in the westbound lane. No injuries were reported in the crash. The person driving the wrong way was issued a citation.
