The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire Thursday at the Ceynowa Lake access 4.6 miles west of Perham on County Highway 34.
The vehicle was fully engulfed by fire when the deputy arrived. No one was around. The deputy spoke with the driver and a passenger.
