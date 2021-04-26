A vehicle fire was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on April 14, at approximately 4:53 p.m. about 6 miles east of Fergus Falls on 230th Avenue. A person attempted to load a 1979 Ford F250 pickup onto a trailer to haul. The person heard a pop and noticed flames underneath the hood.
The vehicle was backed off of the trailer at that point, but soon after, the sheriff’s office says the pickup was fully engulfed in flames.
The owner stated to law enforcement that prior to attempting to load it on the trailer, they had put gas in the carburetor and did have it running approximately a month ago. The deputy on scene was unable to collect the VIN number for the vehicle due to fire damage. The approximate value of the pickup was $1,500.
