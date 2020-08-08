The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 400 block of West Cherry Avenue Friday that sent a woman to the hospital and caused significant damage.
According to a police spokesperson, Officers responded to a call around 11 p.m. Friday of a vehicle fire on Cherry Avenue. The fire had spread from the vehicle to the garage and home. While the vehicle and garage saw significant damage, the home avoided substantial damage.
A 40-year-old woman was taken to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement is activating investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
