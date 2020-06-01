The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Saturday when a white vehicle followed the complainant’s sister to her home.
A deputy checked on the strange vehicle and found the party in the car was a friend. He had followed her home to make sure she arrived safely after having a flat tire.
