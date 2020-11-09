An Otter Tail County deputy responded Wednesday night to a car vs. bear accident 5 miles north of Perham on County Highway 51 in the vicinity of 490th Street.
The vehicle received moderate damage to the front passenger side area. The vehicle was driveable. The complainant said the bear had run away after being struck.
