The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person in a vehicle in a cemetery on County Highway 82 constantly honking their horn.
Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with the person who stated that they got frustrated during their prayers, and stated that the devil was interfering. The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of impairment noticed, and determined the person was no threat to themselves or others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.