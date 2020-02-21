When the owner of a vehicle parked near Otter Tail Lake on County Highway 1 tried to start their vehicle Wednesday they reported hearing a pop.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the pop was followed by smoke coming from the engine. A fire started in the engine compartment and it was not extinguished until the Battle Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene. The $500 vehicle was a total loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.