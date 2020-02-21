When the owner of a vehicle parked near Otter Tail Lake on County Highway 1 tried to start their vehicle Wednesday they reported hearing a pop. 

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the pop was followed by smoke coming from the engine. A fire started in the engine compartment and it was not extinguished until the Battle Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene. The $500 vehicle was a total loss. 

