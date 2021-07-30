A resident on West Junius Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Monday that they believed they had located their previously stolen vehicle. The complainant reportedly had been talking to the seller of the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace about it. After meeting the seller the caller believes it is their vehicle and that the VIN number had been changed. An officer made contact with the seller and verified that the VIN number and emissions tag were from a different vehicle. The officer told the complainant of their findings. 

