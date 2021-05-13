The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, attempted to assist the previous owner of a vehicle used as a trade-in at a Fargo dealership. The vehicle was resold but not registered.
Since the time of trade-in the complainant has received two citations from the Twin Cities presumably committed by the vehicle’s current owner. Upon investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the VIN number is flagged and was removed from Minnesota and transferred to North Dakota. When the VIN number is looked up in Minnesota, it still shows the complainant’s info because the new owner has not registered the vehicle. A deputy attempted to call Minneapolis police and Hennepin County to try to get the latest citation dismissed, but couldn’t contact anyone. The previous owner was given advice on how to proceed next.
