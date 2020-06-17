Public assistance was rendered after a caller reported a silver car, out of control, crashed Monday evening by the roundabout on West Alcott Avenue and South Tower Road.
When a Fergus Falls police officer arrived the identity of the driver was not immediately known. One man said he was test driving the vehicle. He then claimed ownership of the vehicle but denied driving it. He said he had no proof of ownership and there was no insurance on the vehicle.
Police work disclosed the vehicle had last been registered in North Dakota in 2018.
The vehicle was not drivable and was towed away by Beyer’s Towing.
