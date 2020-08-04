The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call on the 3500 block of Pebble Hills Drive of a resident claiming her vehicle was vandalized Sunday.
According to the report, the complainant believed that their window was shot out the prior evening. An officer looked at the vehicle but was unable to determine if the rear driver side window was vandalized or broke by other means.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.