An anonymous complainant contacted Fergus Falls police on Tuesday, May 25 about an incident with a vehicle sideswiping a camper on the 300 block of West Laurel Street at approximately 3:45 a.m.
In what the complainant described as a possible hit and run, a vehicle was apparently backing out of an alley and hit the camper. They also mentioned that damage from the incident would be visible on the passenger side of the vehicle and described the car as possibly a tan colored four-door sedan.
