The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office recovered a vehicle stolen from Big Chief Truck and Auto Plaza Monday on Swan View Road.
The vehicle, which was found unoccupied less than a mile north of Big Chief, had been taken at approximately 4:40 p.m. It was described as having a front bumper hanging off, a dent in the driver’s side front quarter panel, a missing gas cap and squeaky brakes.
