A vehicle theft Friday from a location on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue led to a pursuit by both Otter Tail and Clay County law enforcement. 

The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report at 7:26 p.m. from the owner that his 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup had been stolen sometime in the previous 10 minutes.

The stolen vehicle, which contained a 9mm pistol, was located in transit and pursued. The vehicle was disabled in Barnesville. The driver was arrested and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail. The passenger was transported to Clay County.

