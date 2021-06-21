A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for no tail lights.
The driver stated to the deputy that they were aware of the issue, but were going to try to make it to Fargo. The deputy told the driver that they needed to get their tail lights fixed before traveling anywhere. The driver was given a warning.
