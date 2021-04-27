Fergus Falls police say a man who had his vehicle backed into, refused to make a report to police about it on Saturday at 1:15 a.m.
Law enforcement responded to the incident on the 2600 block of West Lincoln Avenue, and learned that a person had blatantly backed into another vehicle. The owner of the hit vehicle did not wish to make a report. An officer informed them multiple times that if they wanted to leave without reporting the incident, that the police would not do so at a later time. Police also say that due to the victim not wanting to report the incident, no photos were taken and no info between drivers was exchanged.
