Fergus Falls police say a man who had his vehicle backed into, refused to make a report to police about it on Saturday at 1:15 a.m. 

Law enforcement responded to the incident on the 2600 block of West Lincoln Avenue, and learned that a person had blatantly backed into another vehicle. The owner of the hit vehicle did not wish to make a report. An officer informed them multiple times that if they wanted to leave without reporting the incident, that the police would not do so at a later time. Police also say that due to the victim not wanting to report the incident, no photos were taken and no info between drivers was exchanged.

