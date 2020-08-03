A caller requested a check on a vehicle by the Fergus Falls Police Department in an alley near the 300 block of South Mill Street Wednesday, July 30.
The complainant stated that the dash of the car was lying in the front seat and the vehicle had a flat tire. Law enforcement arrived on the scene and issued a parking ticket and stated the vehicle could be towed Saturday, Aug. 1.
