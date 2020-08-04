The Fergus Falls Police Department stopped by a house on the 1500 block of Mabelle Avenue after a caller stated their car was damaged.
According to the complaint, the caller said a man kicked and broke their vehicles headlight. After an officer spoke with the caller’s adult children, it was discovered that the damage was an accident that occurred earlier in the day.
