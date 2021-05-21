A resident on the 800 block of East Cherry Avenue reported a vandalism incident to a family member’s vehicle on Wednesday.
In the original contact with Fergus Falls police, the resident said the incident occurred in either the armory parking lot or the high school parking lot. When an officer responded, it was learned that the vandalism took place some time between Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Vandals keyed the passenger side of the vehicle while it was parked in their driveway.
The resident told police they would check their house camera for evidence.
