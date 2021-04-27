A resident in the 1100 block of College Street contacted Fergus Falls police about vandalism to their vehicle.
The resident reported the vehicle was tampered with and someone had kicked the fenders and had caused damage to the paint with some kind of fire, causing burnt and bubbled paint. The resident told police he believed the damage had happened the previous evening. At the time of the report, the resident did not have an estimate of damages.
