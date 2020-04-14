An anonymous complaint was made with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday after approximately 20 vehicles were observed Sunday at a church in Ottertail.
The complaint was made due to the COVID-19 threat and the state’s emergency rules about social distancing during the crisis.
