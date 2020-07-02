Two vehicles sustained damage on Interstate 94 freeway northwest of Fergus Falls Wednesday afternoon when they struck some stacked guardrail that was near the traffic lanes.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the state was notified of the need to move the guardrail further off the roadway for safety purposes.
