Seat belts saved a pair of drivers from injury Sunday when their vehicles were totaled on County Highway 17 and Campfire Road.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Franklin of Moorhead lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet pickup as he drove west on icy roads and crossed the highway into the path of an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Tahnee Moe.
The crash was one of seven handled by Otter Tail County Dispatch between 6:33 a.m. and 10:53 a.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.