Seat belts saved a pair of drivers from injury Sunday when their vehicles were totaled on County Highway 17 and Campfire Road.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Franklin of Moorhead lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet pickup as he drove west on icy roads and crossed the highway into the path of an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Tahnee Moe.

The crash was one of seven handled by Otter Tail County Dispatch between 6:33 a.m. and 10:53 a.m. Sunday.

